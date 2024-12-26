Serious crash: SH 35,

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 35 (Te Araroa Road), between Hicks Bay and Cape Runaway.

The crash, which appears to involve only one vehicle, was reported to Police at 11.15am.

Initial information from the scene indicates one person has critical injuries.

The road is closed and will likely remain so for some hours.

Motorists planning to travel between Hicks Bay and Cape Runaway today are advised to delay travel.

