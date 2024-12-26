Appeal for sightings of missing Ōtorohanga man

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Waikato Police are appealing for sightings of Steven Rolls, who has been reported missing by his family.

Steven left his Ōtorohanga home at around midday yesterday (Christmas Day) to drive to Huntly, however did not arrive in Huntly as expected.

Police and Steven’s family have serious concerns for his welfare.

If you have seen Steven or his car (a gray Kia Rio, registration FRG486) since 12pm yesterday, please contact Police and quote file number 241225/1782.



ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI