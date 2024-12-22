Police asking residents to check CCTV in relation to missing woman in Wellington

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Police are asking residents to check their CCTV in relation to a missing woman in Wellington.

Upper Hutt residents who live in the Totara Park area who have CCTV cameras are asked to check for any sightings of missing woman Maia Johnston.

The 19-year-old was last seen leaving a family home in Totara Park at around 8.30pm yesterday (Saturday 21 December).

Police are keen for anyone with CCTV cameras to check for sightings of Maia between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105. Please use the reference number 241222/0237.

