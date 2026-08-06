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Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Superintendent Scott Gemmell, Waikato District Commander:

Police acknowledge the sentence handed down to Brian Denys McFarlane, a 56-year-old man, sentenced to 9 years and 4 months’ imprisonment today in the Hamilton District Court, after being found guilty of nine charges relating to historical sexual offending.

We want to acknowledge the bravery and strength the victim has shown in speaking up and navigating this process. While today’s outcome provides accountability and holds the offender to account, we know it cannot undo the harm she has endured. Her courage has been instrumental in achieving this result, and we hope it contributes in some way to her ongoing journey.

Police continue to provide support to the victim, who has expressed appreciation for this.

McFarlane was previously employed by New Zealand Police. At the time he applied to join Police, the offending had not been reported. He was employed as a constable when the complaint was made. His actions are contrary to the values and standards expected of all Police applicants and employees. Once charges were laid, he was placed on restricted duties for the duration of the court process. He is no longer employed by New Zealand Police.

We also acknowledge the commitment and professionalism of the investigation team, the Crown prosecutor, and specialist support staff who worked to achieve this outcome.

While this matter has now concluded in court, Police encourage any other victims to come forward. We will listen, and we will take all reports seriously.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/06/police-acknowledge-sentencing-in-hamilton/