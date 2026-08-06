Operation targets meth linked to Mongols

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

A five month-long Police operation has disrupted a methamphetamine importation ring, and in process shut down the North Island pad for the Mongols gang.

Five people associated to the Mongols Outlaw Motorcycle Gang North Island Chapter face serious charges in court.

In the past month, the National Organised Crime Group’s Motorcycle Gang Unit terminated Operation Raider, with the assistance of the Gang Disruption Units based in Auckland.

“Information provided by US authorities has led the MGU to target associates of the gang here in New Zealand, who were allegedly importing methamphetamine linked to a Mexican Cartel,” Detective Senior Sergeant Damian Espinosa, from the National Gang Unit, says.

While Police shut down that operation, the investigation had wider impacts on the gang’s presence in the North Island with its pad being identified in rural south Auckland.

“As a result of our investigation, it has led to the chapter losing its pad that it was operating out of in the Tuakau area,” Detective Senior Sergeant Espinosa says.

“It’s not only a great result for that local community, but also those vulnerable areas where criminals are trying to profit off peddling drugs.

“We are continuing to apply pressure on these illegal criminal operations in New Zealand, closely tying in with international partners to target transnational networks.”

Those men charged include patched members, prospects and associates. They include:

A senior officer holder, 45, charged with four counts of importing a class A controlled drug, two counts of conspires to import class A controlled drug, and unlawfully possessing ammunition.

A gang prospect, 42, charged with two counts of importing class A controlled drug

A gang prospect, 33, charged with prohibited display of gang insignia

An associate, 43, charged with cultivates cannabis

A 58-year-old woman, an associate of the gang, has been charged with two counts of importing a class A controlled drug, and two counts of conspiring to import a class A controlled drug.

Detective Senior Sergeant Espinosa says all five remain before the Waitākere District Court.

ENDS

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/06/operation-targets-meth-linked-to-mongols/