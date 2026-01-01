New subjects bring industry and the classroom closer together

Post

Source: New Zealand Government

An exciting range of future-focused, industry-led secondary school subjects was launched by Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis and Education Minister Erica Stanford today, giving young New Zealanders more opportunities to connect what they learn at school with the jobs, training, and careers of the future.

“These subjects are being developed with industry to give students an exciting range of options, so businesses know young people are building the skills their sectors need, and students can gain knowledge that sets them up for work, trades, training or university,” Ms Stanford says.

The subjects are:

Next-Gen Manufacturing

Applied Intelligent Systems

Construction and Built Environment

Energy and Infrastructure

Engineering Technology

Food and Fibre Systems

Health Services and Care

Hospitality Food and Beverage

Tourism

From 2029, students in years 12-13 will be able to study these modern industry-led subjects that are designed to help them develop practical, relevant skills, explore emerging career opportunities, and make confident choices about their next steps.

“The subjects will have parity of esteem with traditional subjects such as English and Maths and count towards students’ secondary school qualifications, and support pathways into university, trades, training or the workforce.

“It is exciting to see businesses like Meridian embracing the chance to work with the education sector on preparing young people for the future. It is a win for employers who need skilled workers, and a win for students who can see how their learning can lead to better employment options and rewarding careers.

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis says a growing economy means real opportunities for young New Zealanders, with good jobs, higher wages, and a future worth building here.

“We’re focused on giving students a clear pathway between what they’re learning and where the opportunities are: energy, construction, engineering, food and fibre, health, tourism.

“That’s why we invested $15 million as part of Budget 2026 into creating practical qualifications that students want and employers need.”

“We know students are more engaged when they can see the purpose of what they are learning and how it connects to their aspirations, making staying at school relevant for every child, no matter what career pathway they choose,” Ms Stanford says.

Industry-led Subjects

Subject Title

Focus

Benefits

Applied Intelligent Systems

Electrotechnology, Information Technology, and Creative Industry Skills Board

Students are taught how to solve business challenges using low- or no-code technologies to design, deploy, and evaluate AI-enabled autonomous workflows and agents (for examples, autonomous workflows service agents)

Strong alignment with emerging demand for skills related to day-day use of AI, supportive of broad pathways into technology-augmented roles across the SaaS sector.

Introduces students to critical thinking, creative, analytical and problem-solving skills applicable to a wide range of industries and workplaces.

Construction and Built Environment

Construction and Specialist Trades Industry Skills Board

Students are taught how construction materials, systems, and practices work together to produce the built environment and develop the ability to analyse, evaluate, and make informed decisions about safe, sustainable, and effective building outcomes.

Strong alignment with existing delivery of construction-related programmes and appeal to students.

Introduces students to career pathways across construction and specialist trades.

Energy and Infrastructure

Energy and Infrastructure Industry Skills Board

Students are taught about energy, water, extractive and infrastructure systems, and apply systems thinking and STEM principles to address real-world challenges in resource use and infrastructure resilience.

Strong alignment with employment prospects and economic priorities in energy supply and water and roading infrastructure.

Introduces students to a range of careers available across energy, water, civil infrastructure and extractives, from apprenticeships and entry-level training through to specialist technical and operational roles.

Engineering Technology

Transport Industry Skills Board

Students are taught about engineering systems, materials and technologies and developing the ability to test and improve solutions and apply engineering thinking to real-world contexts and problems.

Strong alignment with existing delivery of mechanical and automotive engineering, broad appeal to students.

Introduces students to how systems, machines, tools and infrastructure are designed, operated, maintained and improved, across automotive, aviation, freight and logistics, rail, ports, maritime and public transport industries.

Food and Fibre Systems

Food and Fibre Industry Skills Board

Students are taught about the Food and Fibre industries as a connected system and how natural resources are managed sustainably to create value, developing the ability to analyse trade-offs and proposing informed responses to real-world challenges.

Strong alignment with employment prospects in regional economies and existing delivery.

Introduces students to a range of careers, from apprenticeships and entry-level training through to specialist, operational and management roles.

Health Services and Care

Education, Health, and Community Industry Skills Board

Students are taught about health and wellbeing systems, roles and practices and build the practical skills to provide safe, ethical and culturally responsive care in real-world care settings.

Strong alignment with employment prospects and appeal to students.

Introduces students to broad, transferable knowledge and skills for a range of employment settings, including health, disability, aged care, mental health, and community services.

Hospitality Food and Beverage

Services Industry Skills Board

Students are taught about food and beverage systems and processes and how to apply culinary, operational and business knowledge in modern hospitality contexts.

Strong alignment with existing delivery and appeal to students.

Introduces students to the breadth of roles available across hospitality, food, and beverage from culinary arts to business leadership.

Next-Gen Manufacturing

Manufacturing and Engineering Industry Skills Board

Students are taught about modern manufacturing systems and technologies and apply practical and digital skills to produce, improve and evaluate products and processes.

Strong alignment with employment prospects and economic priorities in advanced manufacturing.

Introduces students to pathways into manufacturing, engineering, product design, automation, and logistics.

Tourism

Services Industry Skills Board

Students are taught about the tourism system and how it functions as an interconnected set of people, places, businesses, policies, and environments to create visitor experiences.

Strong alignment with employment prospects, growth priorities, and existing delivery.

Introduces students to the range of roles available across tourism from operations through to destination management, sustainability, digital innovation, and business leadership.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/06/new-subjects-bring-industry-and-the-classroom-closer-together/