The Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2026–2036 sets a clear 10-year direction for improving mental health, addiction and wellbeing outcomes for all New Zealanders.

It provides a long-term framework for how the health system will support mental wellbeing alongside physical health.

The Strategy recognises that mental health and wellbeing are shaped by families, whānau, and communities. While it focusses on what the health entities will do, it provides a shared direction for government agencies, the health sector and communities to work together on prevention, early intervention, improved access to services, workforce capability and quality of care.

How the Strategy was developed

The Strategy was developed through public consultation and engagement with people and organisations across New Zealand, including people with lived experience of mental distress and addiction, families and whānau, community organisations, clinicians, non-government organisations, iwi and Māori providers, and frontline workers.

The feedback received helped to shape the final Strategy and informed the development of an Implementation Plan for the first three years of the Strategy.

Read more: Consultation on the Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy.

A 10-year plan for mental health and wellbeing

The Strategy will guide planning, commissioning, investment and service delivery over the next decade, keeping the mental health and addiction system focused on outcomes for New Zealanders.

It will support a more connected, responsive and accountable system that responds earlier, is easier to navigate, and delivers safer, more effective care.

Implementation Plan

The Implementation Plan that sits alongside the Strategy sets out the first steps for putting it into action.

It identifies the actions, milestones, responsibilities and reporting arrangements that will support delivery over the first three years.

The Plan translates the Strategy’s long-term direction into practical actions, helping agencies and services coordinate effort, track progress and build the foundations for sustained improvement. A second Implementation Plan will be developed, covering activity from 1 July 2029.

Read the Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy: Implementation Plan 2026/27–2028/29.

Note: Alternative formats are in the process of being developed and will be made available as soon as possible.