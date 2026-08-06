Local News – Five candidates confirmed for Porirua’s Onepoto General Ward By-election

Source: Porirua City Council

Nominations for Porirua City Council’s Onepoto General Ward closed at midday today with a by-election to be held in October.

Five candidates have put themselves forward for election. They are, in alphabetical order, Joanne Dow, Caroline Mareko, Zac Painting, Siobhan Samuel and Jess Te Huia. The by-election follows the sudden passing of Onepoto Ward Councillor Mike Duncan.

Porirua’s Deputy Electoral Officer, Jack Marshall, says it’s now up to voters in the Onepoto General Ward to cast their votes for who will represent them around the Council table. “Local government is in a time of great change. The new Councillor will take part in critical decisions for the future of our city,” he says.

“We’ll be providing more information for voters in the coming weeks, with profiles of all candidates available on the Council’s website next week.” People who live in the Onepoto General Ward and are on the General Electoral Roll are eligible to vote in the Onepoto General Ward By-election. You can find out which suburbs in Porirua are in the ward in the information for voters section on our website.

It’s a great time to check you’re enrolled to vote. If you enrol after today, you will need to cast a special vote in the by-election. We’ll have more details on where you can do this in the coming weeks. Voting papers will begin to be delivered from 14 September, and must be in the hands of the Electoral Officer by 12 noon on Friday 16 October.