Federated Farmers – New industry-led school subjects hit the mark for farmers

Source: Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers says today’s announcement of new industry-led secondary school subjects is a major win for New Zealand’s future farming workforce.

“Farming is so important for New Zealand’s economic success, but often we struggle to meet our workforce needs,” Federated Farmers spokesperson Richard Dawkins says.

“The way we farm is constantly evolving with new technology and improved practices.

“That’s why we need young people joining our sector with relevant and practical skills.

“The Government’s launch of new subjects is incredibly positive, as they’ll help us build our future workforce and capability in a way that truly works for the sector.”

Dawkins says this kind of practical, industry-led approach is exactly what the sector had in mind when Te Pūkenga was disestablished.

“The formation of Industry Skills Boards was a significant step forward in reshaping and modernising New Zealand’s vocational education and training system,” he says.

“This is a logical next step that will create a clear pathway for young people from school into further vocational education, and then directly into the workforce.”

Supporting young farmers is one of Federated Farmers’ policy priorities for the 2026 election.

“We called for the Government to support practical and industry-led vocational training, and empower rural schools to teach agriculture,” Dawkins says.

“We also asked for practical industry experience, work-based learning and apprenticeship pathways to be built into vocational education.

“Today’s announcement delivers on all three of those asks – so we’re considering that a major win for farmers, rural communities and Federated Farmers’ advocacy.”

Federated Farmers has two other specific policy priorities that would help support young Kiwi farmers:

Review the Sharemilking Agreements Act.

Include agricultural and horticultural science within the year 0-10 science curriculum.

“We’ll continue advocating for this current Government – or whoever forms the next Government – to make those two things happen.

“Our primary sector is world-leading, but we need to make it easier and more attractive for young people to build rewarding careers in farming.

“The future of our farms, our rural communities and New Zealand’s economy depend on it.”