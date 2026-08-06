Consumer NZ – Power bills overtake housing as New Zealanders’ second-biggest financial concern

Source: Consumer NZ

6 August 2026

New Zealanders are now more likely to name power bills as a financial concern than mortgage or rent payments, putting power costs second only to food and groceries.

“We have tracked consumer sentiment for more than five years, and this is the first time more people have told us they’re worried about power than about housing costs,” says Jon Duffy, Consumer chief executive. “Energy is now weighing on more households than ever before.”

New research from Consumer has also revealed over two-thirds of people are taking steps to use less energy at home this winter, predominantly because of cost.

“More than half of those trying to use less energy are delaying turning on the heating or wearing extra layers to avoid using power, which rings alarm bells for health and wellbeing across the motu,” says Duffy.

“More than half of New Zealanders say energy issues will influence their vote in the upcoming election.

“For too many New Zealand households, choosing between heating and eating is now a reality.”

The consumer case for electricity reform

Consumer’s newly released report, Power. At what cost? The consumer case for electricity reform (https://campaigns.consumer.org.nz/electricity-report#read-the-report), concludes that the electricity market is failing New Zealanders.

The report highlights that since 1999, when the market as we know it was formed, household power costs have risen by around 177%, nearly twice the rate of inflation. Almost one in five people have cut back on food or other essentials to pay their power bill this winter.

Drawing on the report’s findings, Consumer has developed a four-point plan to lower power bills.

Consumer’s four-point plan to lower power bills

End the dominance of the big four power companies – ensure separation of generation (making power) and retail (selling power) so smaller power companies can compete, which should lead to lower prices and more choice for consumers.

Make power prices reflect real costs – sort out the market so consumers stop paying high fossil fuel prices for cheaper renewable energy.

Invest in more homegrown energy – so we have enough power for years with less rainfall and reduce our reliance on expensive coal and gas.

Set a long-term plan together – develop a cross-party energy strategy to put affordable power ahead of politics and vested interests.

Consumer has launched a petition, which closes in two weeks, calling on 100,000 people to back its four-point plan to bring down power prices.

“If you agree it’s time for change, sign our petition (https://campaigns.consumer.org.nz/end-high-power-prices-now) and tell the government you back our four-point plan,” says Duffy.