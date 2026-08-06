Banking – ASB makes changes to home loan and term deposit rates

Source: ASB

6 August 2026

ASB has today increased its fixed home loan rates by between 10-26 bps on its 6-month to three-year terms and has increased term deposit rates by 10-20 bps on its 6-month to two-year terms.

ASB’s Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd says “We’re continuing to see volatility in wholesale interest rates, which have climbed over the past month. This has a direct bearing on the rates we offer on lending and deposits, in line with what is happening in markets around the world.”

“These changes mean we’re able to support savers with stronger term deposit rates. We’d also encourage any homeowners with questions about their lending to get in touch. It’s important to find the right structure for your circumstances and our team is ready to help you work through your options.”

Rate Table

Home Loan

Term Current Rates New Rates Rate Change 6 Months 4.69% 4.79% +10 bps 1 Year 4.75% 4.99% +24 bps 18 Months 5.09% 5.35% +26 bps 2 Years 5.25% 5.45% +20 bps 3 Years 5.29% 5.45% +16 bps 4 Years 5.49% 5.49% N/C 5 Years 5.59% 5.59% N/C

Term Deposit

Term Current Rates New Rates Rate Change 1 Month 1.80% 1.80% N/C 2 Months 2.00% 2.00% N/C 3 Months 3.00% 3.00% N/C 4 Months 3.00% 3.00% N/C 5 Months 3.10% 3.10% N/C 6 Months 3.45% 3.55% +10 bps 9 Months 3.55% 3.70% +15 bps 12 Months 3.90% 3.90% N/C 18 Months 4.00% 4.15% +15 bps 24 Months 4.00% 4.20% +20 bps 36 Months 4.40% 4.40% N/C 48 Months 4.60% 4.60% N/C 60 Months 4.75% 4.75% N/C

ASB has practical information for customers on the current interest rate environment available on its website as well as support to help customers take control of their financial wellbeing and achieve their goals at its Financial Wellbeing Hub.