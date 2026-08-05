Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Nelson Search and Rescue Incident Controller, Senior Constable Jonathan Fris:

The search for missing woman Natalie Alexander-Browning, 80, in Golden Bay has formally been suspended.

Natalie was reported missing from her home address in Pōhara, on Monday 6 July, and she was last seen entering the water of a nearby beach.

Police, along with assistance from Land Search and Rescue, the Department of Conservation, Surf Life Saving New Zealand, and Pest Free Onetahua, conducted an extensive search in the urban and coastal areas.

Various local businesses and residents also helped with these searches.

A formal review has been conducted and the decision to formally suspend the search has been made.

Police continue to encourage anyone who is nearby the shoreline in the Golden Bay area to please to remain vigilant and keep an eye out for Natalie’s clothing items.

Natalie was wearing a light pink fluffy Oodie and black Asics sneakers with white soles. If you locate any of these items, please make a report through 105 and reference file number 260707/5962.

Natalie’s family and Police extend their thanks and appreciation to those involved in the search, and to the Golden Bay community for their support.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/05/search-for-missing-woman-natalie-is-suspended-golden-bay/