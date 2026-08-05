Public Invited to Tour New Phnom Penh Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Source: Media Outreach

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 August 2026 – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting the public to celebrate the completion of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple, and to tour the new temple. This sacred house of worship is the first Latter-day Saint temple in the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple – the first temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cambodia.

The First Presidency of the Church has announced that open house tours will run from Saturday, 15 August 2026, to Saturday, 22 August 2026, except on Sunday. The open house provides all people of all faiths the opportunity to tour the temple’s beautiful interior and grounds and learn about the purpose of this sacred structure.

Open house tours will be conducted:

Saturdays, 15 & 22 August: 9:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. Monday–Friday, 17–21 August: 4:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. Sunday, 16 August: No tours available.

The temple is located on Russian Federation Boulevard Phnom Penh 12040, on a 1.3-hectare site. Tours are free, and no reservations are needed. More information is available at https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/featured/phnom-penh-cambodia-open-house?lang=eng

Elder Eng Bunhuoch, an Area Seventy and senior leader of the Church in Cambodia, said, “The Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple is a testament to the enduring faith of our Cambodian members and will serve as a focal point of spiritual growth for many years to come. It is more than a building; it is a sacred space that symbolizes our commitment to the teachings of Jesus Christ and the eternal nature of families.

“We invite all to come, learn, and walk with us in our holy temple. You can experience our impression of heaven on earth and the special feelings that exist in the House of the Lord. In this temple, you will feel peace, receive inspiration, feel His love, and draw closer to Him. Our members open their arms to you and invite everyone to share the joy we feel in the temple.”

Following the public open house, the temple will be formally dedicated on Sunday, 30 August 2026. The open house presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all members of the public to enter and tour the temple prior to its dedication. After the dedication, the temple grounds will remain open to visitors; however, entry into the temple itself will be reserved for faithful members of the Church.

There are nearly 18,000 members of the Church in Cambodia. The temple will serve Church members in Cambodia and parts of Vietnam.

The architecture of the temple is inspired by traditional Khmer design elements and cultural heritage, with a central spire surrounded by four smaller spires.

The temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on 7 October 2018. Groundbreaking was held 18 September 2021, with the dedicatory prayer offered by Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission President Veasna Kuonno Neang.

Temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints differ from meetinghouses or chapels, where members gather for Sunday worship services. Each temple is considered a House of the Lord, where Jesus Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through sacred ceremonies that unite families eternally.

In the temple, Church members learn more about the purpose of life. They learn where we came from before birth, why we are on this earth, and what will happen after we die. In the temple, members make promises to follow Jesus Christ and to serve others.