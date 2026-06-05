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Source: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested and charged two youths following a recent spate of vehicle related crime in Winton.

On the night of Friday 29 May, Police received a number of reports of vehicles having allegedly been broken into.

Western Southland’s Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Peter Graham says one vehicle had allegedly been stolen before being lit on fire near the Oreti River Bridge.

“Following these incidents Police started to make enquiries to identify and located those allegedly responsible.

“This included reviewing CCTV footage provided by members of the community and the recently installed Crime Prevention cameras.”

Today, Police executed two search warrants in the Winton area, where the youths were located.

“This is a great example of Police and the community working together to get this result.

“We would like to thank everyone who assisted us in our enquiries.”

The two youths have been bailed, and are due to appear in Invercargill Youth Court at a later date.

Anyone who sees any suspicious or unlawful behaviour is asked to contact Police on 111 immediately.

In non-emergencies, information can be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, or call 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/05/youths-charged-after-spate-of-vehicle-related-crime-winton/