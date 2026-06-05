Auckland Council welcomes the government’s $10M boost into predator-free projects

Source: Auckland Council

Auckland’s native wildlife and ecosystems will benefit from a $10 million investment from central government, helping speed up conservation work already underway across the region.

Announced at Long Bay Regional Park, the funding is the first environmental project delivered through the Auckland Regional Deal and builds on years of work by council, mana whenua, communities and conservation groups.

Mayor Wayne Brown says the funding will help scale up proven approaches.

“Auckland has some of the most unique native species in the world. We know how much Aucklanders value our natural environment and we have been investing where it matters to protect it,” says Mayor Brown.

“This support from central government builds on that foundation and means we can do more, faster – backing the work already being led by the council, communities and mana whenua across the region.