Auckland Council welcomes the government’s $10M boost into predator-free projects

Source: Auckland Council
Auckland’s native wildlife and ecosystems will benefit from a $10 million investment from central government, helping speed up conservation work already underway across the region.
Announced at Long Bay Regional Park, the funding is the first environmental project delivered through the Auckland Regional Deal and builds on years of work by council, mana whenua, communities and conservation groups.
Mayor Wayne Brown says the funding will help scale up proven approaches.
“Auckland has some of the most unique native species in the world. We know how much Aucklanders value our natural environment and we have been investing where it matters to protect it,” says Mayor Brown.
“This support from central government builds on that foundation and means we can do more, faster – backing the work already being led by the council, communities and mana whenua across the region.
“It’s also an important step in delivering on the Auckland Regional Deal as the first activation under the Natural Environment and Harbour key area, and our region’s contribution to the national Predator Free Strategy. This is about practical action and real results for Auckland.
“I would also like to thank the generosity of the NEXT Foundation in supporting this great initiative, they are making a real difference and doing something that we can all be proud of.”
Working together to protect biodiversity
The NEXT Foundation also confirmed it will co-fund predator-free work alongside partners.
Councillor Victoria Short says the investment will build on strong local efforts.
“Having previously served on the Hibiscus and Bays Local Board, I have a strong passion for protecting and enhancing our natural environment in local places,” says Councillor Short.
“As a ward councillor, I’m delighted to be able to continue that local commitment through regional partnerships such as this one between the Department of Conservation, Auckland Council and the NEXT Foundation.
“This investment will make a tangible difference, amplifying local conservation success stories to have regional impact.”
Auckland’s natural environments are under pressure from growth, pests and climate change, but more than 500 community groups are already helping restore habitats and protect species.
Auckland Council General Manager Environmental Services Samantha Hill says the new funding will strengthen that work.
“This is a great opportunity to accelerate the progress and impact of existing activity and investment,” says Ms Hill.
“Auckland’s approach to conservation is built on partnerships with the council, mana whenua, volunteers, community groups, the Department of Conservation, schools, business and others all playing critical roles. By working together and building on what we’ve already achieved, we can protect and enhance te taiao / the environment for generations to come.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/05/auckland-council-welcomes-the-governments-10m-boost-into-predator-free-projects/