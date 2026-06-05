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Source: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking urgent sightings of Royal Hawea who has a warrant out for his arrest after he has failed to return to prison following being released on compassionate grounds.

If you see 36-year-old Hawea, call Police on 111 and do not approach him.

If you know the whereabouts and movements of Hawea, or any information that can help, you’re urged to contact Police.

Please use the reference number 260430/3794.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/05/warrant-to-arrest-royal-hawea/