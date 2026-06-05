INIU SnapGo Air 10000mAh Power Bank Launches with Qi2.2 Fast Magnetic Charging

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Source: Media Outreach

LOS ANGELES, USA – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 June 2026 – Global charging brand INIU has officially launched its new SnapGo Air 10000mAh Magnetic Power Bank. As one of the most well-rounded magnetic power banks in terms of functionality, SnapGo Air embodies the philosophy “Sleek Power. Solid Confidence.”By combining faster wireless charging, an ultra-slim profile, and versatile power delivery, the new model sets a new benchmark for everyday portable energy.

Designed for seamless daily comfort, SnapGo Air is one of the slimmest Qi2.2 magnetic power banks available. Measuring just 0.5 inches (13.8 mm) thick, it features an anodized aluminum body with a soft-touch finish that feels refined and durable. Its slim profile allows it to attach naturally to the phone, functioning as an effortless extension while remaining comfortable for all-day carry.

Officially Qi2.2 certified, SnapGo Air delivers up to 25W of wireless output—among the fastest magnetic charging speeds available. With an iPhone 17 Pro, it reaches 50% in just 33 minutes (data based on INIU laboratory testing results),saving up to 30 minutes compared to standard 7.5W Qi charging. A 13N magnetic grip ensures a secure hold during daily movement, commuting, or travel.

For urgent power needs, SnapGo Air features an integrated USB-C GoCord cable. This dual-tasking design works as both a charging cable and a recharge solution for the power bank itself. With up to 45W wired output, it can charge an iPhone 17 Pro from 20% to 78% in about 25 minutes. The power bank fully recharges in approximately 1.8 hours using the same cable—no extra cords required.

A discreet side-mounted digital display provides clear battery and charging information while maintaining a clean aesthetic. SnapGo Air is optimized for the iPhone 12 through iPhone 17 series, delivering seamless magnetic charging for a wide range of compatible devices.

The MSRP (Official Site/Amazon) is $54.99 in the U.S., £49.99 in the UK, €54.99 in Europe.

Founded in 2014, INIU serves over 40 million users across 174 countries with reliable, high-efficiency energy solutions. Through patented technologies such as TinyCell and HyperStack , the brand advances compact performance while delivering reliable power solutions across diverse everyday scenarios, including commuting, travel, work, and outdoor use.

With SnapGo Air, INIU strengthens its leadership in magnetic charging innovation. Combining slim design, high-speed performance, and everyday practicality, it delivers a dependable solution for modern mobile lifestyles.

Hashtag: #INIU

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.