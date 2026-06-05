Green SM launches Green SM Limo, a fully electric taxi service in India

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Source: Media Outreach

NEW DELHI, INDIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 June 2026 – Green SM officially launched Green SM Limo in New Delhi today, marking the company’s entry into India, one of the world’s largest and most dynamic mobility markets. With this milestone, India becomes Green SM’s fifth international market, following Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines.



Green SM leaders, joined by representatives from Indian government agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in India, and distinguished guests, ceremonially pressed the launch button to officially mark the debut of Green SM’s fully electric taxi services in India.

The launch ceremony took place in New Delhi with the attendance of Shri Rao Narbir Singh – Honorable Minister for Industries & Commerce; Environment, Forest & Wildlife; Foreign Cooperation; and Sainik & Ardh Sainik Welfare; Government of Haryana, Dr. Virinder Sharma – Vice President Commission for Air Quality Management, along with representatives from Indian government agencies, the Embassy of Vietnam in India, and strategic partners across automotive, transportation, energy, finance, technology, infrastructure, and services.

The launch, held on World Environment Day, adds symbolic meaning to Green SM’s arrival in India, reflecting the company’s vision of making cleaner mobility an essential part of everyday urban life. By entering the Indian market, Green SM aims to offer people a safe, reliable, and high-quality mobility choice, while creating more employment and career development opportunities for local drivers. With its fully electric operating model, Green SM is also committed to working alongside local partners and communities to promote modern, environmentally friendly transport solutions and contribute to sustainable development.

In the first phase, Green SM will operate Green SM Limo in key areas of the Delhi National Capital Region, with plans to expand its service coverage in stages to meet growing customer demand. Green SM Limo operates the VinFast Limo Green, a seven-seater fully electric SUV developed specifically for high-quality passenger transportation services. With its spacious cabin, smooth performance, and zero tailpipe emissions, Green SM Limo is designed to serve a wide range of mobility needs, from daily commuting and family trips to business meetings and airport transfers.

Each vehicle is equipped with drinking water, wet tissues, and essential amenities to bring passengers a more comfortable journey. Green SM Limo vehicles are also fitted with the Secure-to-Safe safety system, which includes interior and exterior cameras, AI-powered technology, and emergency support buttons for both drivers and passengers.

Behind every Green SM Limo journey is a team of professionally-trained Green Drivers. They are trained in electric vehicle operations, road safety, and customer service skills. Each Green Driver represents Green SM’s values of safety, dedication, professionalism, honesty, and responsibility in every ride.

“Ride 5 Star” is Green SM Limo’s service commitment, built on vehicle quality, safety standards, driver professionalism, and customer experience. It reflects Green SM’s promise to take care of each journey from the smallest details, so every ride can feel more comfortable, secure, and memorable.

Customers in India can book Green SM Limo through the Green SM app, available on the App Store and Google Play, contact the hotline, or hail a vehicle directly in Green SM operating areas. To celebrate the launch, from June 5 to June 11, Green SM is offering a promotion of 50%, up to INR 250, for customers booking rides through the app.

At the launch, Green SM also welcomed five local partners from mobility, travel, technology, and service sectors to join the Green Alliance Frontier. This global platform connects pioneering green businesses that share a commitment to sustainable development. The initiative creates opportunities for cooperation, encourages innovation, and supports green transformation across markets.

Mr. Nguyen Van Thanh, GSM Global CEO, said: “India is one of the most important mobility markets in the world. Its scale, rapid growth, and strong spirit of innovation are opening up many opportunities for the future of green transportation. We come to India with respect for the market, confidence in its long-term potential, and a commitment to working closely with local partners. Green SM hopes to bring high-quality fully electric rides to customers, while contributing to broader access to safe, reliable, and more sustainable mobility choices. We believe trust is the most important foundation for long-term growth. This is also what Green SM hopes to build with customers, partners, and communities in India in the years ahead.”

The launch of Green SM Limo in India further expands Green SM’s international footprint and brings its fully electric mobility model, together with service standards developed and tested across multiple markets, to customers in one of the world’s most dynamic economies.

Established in Vietnam in 2023, Green SM currently operates its green mobility ecosystem in Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, and India. With a fully electric fleet, a professional Green Driver team, and consistent service standards across markets, the company is steadily working toward its goal of bringing high-quality mobility experiences to more customers around the world.

Hashtag: #GreenSM

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.