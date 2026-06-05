Agricultural snapshot: Insights into farmers’ lives – Stats NZ news story

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Agricultural snapshot: Insights into farmers’ lives – news story

5 June 2026

Farmers across New Zealand will soon participate in the 2026 Agricultural Production Survey. This article uses statistics drawn from several Stats NZ datasets to provide insights into trends in farmers’ employment, wellbeing, income, and other measures.

At a glance:

1.8 percent of employed people were farmers as their main job in the March 2026 quarter

the number of farmers aged 65 and over increased 66 percent between 2013 and 2023

three-quarters (76 percent) of farmers were satisfied or very satisfied with their job in 2023

average annual personal disposable income for farmers was $67,214 in the year ended June 2025.

“Farming is a vital part of New Zealand’s culture and economy, with dairy, meat, and fruit exports accounting for over half the value of all goods exported in 2025,” agricultural statistics spokesperson Tehseen Islam said.