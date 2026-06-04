Significant artwork 'Waharoa' revitalised in Aotea Square

Source: Auckland Council

Waharoa, a deeply valued and admired artwork by celebrated artist the late Selwyn Muru (Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kurī, Ngāti Muri Kahara, Ngāti Rehia, Te Whakatōhea) has been carefully restored by Auckland Council’s Public Art team.

Originally created in 1990 and positioned at the entrance to Te Pokapū (Aotea Centre), Waharoa is now revitalised and refreshed.

Bringing te ao Māori expression to the city centre, Muru’s restored seven-metre gateway welcomes Aucklanders and visitors into the square at the Queen Street entry. The iconic artwork has become an important place where people gather and meet.

Once described as one of the most original Māori thinkers of his time, Selwyn Muru previously said of this work: “The aim of this waharoa (gateway) is to welcome and embrace manuhiri (visitors) to Aotea Square. I chose wood as a medium because it already has mauri (life force) of its own and would exude warmth in an environment dominated by steel, glass and stone.”

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson says the restoration of Waharoa is a moment of real pride for our city.

“Selwyn Muru’s work has welcomed generations of Aucklanders and visitors into Aotea Square – and I can’t wait to see them snapping photos under this iconic piece of art once more. It’s part of Auckland’s identity and restoring it ensures Muru’s legacy continues to stand at the heart of our civic and cultural life,” she says.

Head of Arts and Culture Emily Trent is delighted this treasured taonga, by one of New Zealand’s leading Māori artists, has been carefully restored to its best condition and can be enjoyed by Aucklanders and visitors to Aotea Square for years to come.

“Public art shapes how people experience, move through and identify with our city. It signals that these places are alive, loved, and looked after. When public art is cared for, it sends a clear message: this place matters to us and we’re committed to looking after it.”

“It is also good asset management. These works are exposed to weather, so the council’s commitment to good maintenance practice helps keep them from needing more complex work later,” she says.

About Waharoa