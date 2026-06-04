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Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for sightings of Benjamin Barrett who has been reported missing from Russell.

The 58-year-old was last seen in Matauwhi Bay on 26 May at around 11.30pm.

Benjamin lives aboard his boat ‘Reremoana’ in Matauwhi Bay and is believed to have left the boat in his dinghy.

The dinghy is described as white with a rounded smooth front and fiberglass exterior. It is approximately 9 ft long with a wooden frame and seats.

Despite numerous attempts to contact him, Police and Benjamin’s family have not heard from him and are concerned for his wellbeing.

If you have information on Benjamin’s whereabouts, or if you have seen his dinghy, please contact Police through 105, using the reference number 260527/4669.

Information can also be provided anonymously through 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/have-you-seen-benjamin/