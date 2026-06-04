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Source: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a mountain bike, sought in connection with a homicide investigation in the Far North.

Operation Peony is investigating the alleged murder of 76-year-old Tārati (Dorothy) Buckley.

While a man has been charged over her death, Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston says the investigation team are still seeking information in the case.

Police are releasing an image of a dark red mountain bike the alleged offender was seen riding between Maungatapere and Dargaville, on the morning of 1 June.

The image was captured at the G.A.S petrol station in Maungatapere at 8.04am on 1 June.

“We have not located this mountain bike, and I’m asking anyone who might know where this bike is to contact us,” Detective Inspector Johnston says.

Police attended Ounuwhao Road, near Dargaville, after 9.10am where Ms Buckley’s Toyota RAV4 was found burnt out.

The alleged offender was located by Police at 2.06pm, walking along State Highway 14 near Dargaville.

“He was wearing the same clothing as is seen in the CCTV image,” Detective Inspector Johnston says.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the alleged offender riding this bike in the area on Monday, particularly along State Highway 14.

“We are also seeking any information on his movements through the morning and into the early afternoon.”

Police ask anyone who may have picked up a dark red mountain bike from the road side to get in touch.

If you have information to assist Police, please update us online now or call 105 using the reference number 260601/3972.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/far-north-homicide-police-seeking-mountain-bike/