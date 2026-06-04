Source: New Zealand Police
Police can now formally release the name of the woman found deceased at a Whirinaki property in the early hours of Tuesday.
A homicide investigation is underway, with a man facing charges over her death.
Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, of Northland CIB, says a post-mortem and formal identification procedures have now been completed.
Police can name the woman as Tārati (Dorothy) Buckley, aged 76, of Ōpononi.
“Tārati was a kuia, loved and adored by her whānau and wider community,” Detective Inspector Johnston says.
“What has happened is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to all her loved ones for their loss.”
A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder. This man has been remanded in custody to reappear in the Whangārei High Court on 19 June 2026.
ENDS.
Jarred Williamson/NZ Police
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/far-north-homicide-name-release/