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Source: New Zealand Police

Police can now formally release the name of the woman found deceased at a Whirinaki property in the early hours of Tuesday.

A homicide investigation is underway, with a man facing charges over her death.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, of Northland CIB, says a post-mortem and formal identification procedures have now been completed.

Police can name the woman as Tārati (Dorothy) Buckley, aged 76, of Ōpononi.

“Tārati was a kuia, loved and adored by her whānau and wider community,” Detective Inspector Johnston says.

“What has happened is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to all her loved ones for their loss.”

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder. This man has been remanded in custody to reappear in the Whangārei High Court on 19 June 2026.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/far-north-homicide-name-release/