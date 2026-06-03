Post

Source: Press Release Service

Headline: Wellington Landlords Under Pressure: They’re Not the Villains, They’re Providing Homes

Wellington landlords are struggling with the current rental market, where there are elevated stock levels and low demand despite their costs rising.

The post Wellington Landlords Under Pressure: They’re Not the Villains, They’re Providing Homes first appeared on PR.co.nz.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/wellington-landlords-under-pressure-theyre-not-the-villains-theyre-providing-homes/