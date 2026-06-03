Pack peace of mind: PLB and satellite phone is the key

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Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Constable Johnathan Fris – Nelson Police Search and Rescue Coordinator

Police are praising rescue staff who retrieved four teenagers from Mid Wairoa Hut in the Richmond Ranges over the long weekend.

A personal locator beacon (PLB) was activated in the Richmond Forest Park area, Tasman at about 10.50 Monday morning.

Police worked alongside the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ), and Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) teams to launch a rescue operation attempting to access the four 17-18 year olds.

A rescue helicopter tried to access the area on Monday but was unsuccessful due to inclement weather. The party of four had to spend Monday night in the hut after choosing not to cross a flooded river.

Yesterday Heli Charter Nelson helicopter and one medically trained LandSAR member flew to the hut while LandSAR ground teams went in on foot.

Nelson Search and Rescue Coordinator Constable Johnathan Fris says, “About midday yesterday, Heli Charter helicopter successfully located the group and carried out an extraction – they were lucky – the party was returned home safe and well by lunch time.

The LandSAR foot teams were unable to reach the hut due to flooding, so returned to base.

“Although the four teens made a good decision not to cross the flooded river and return to the hut for safety to activate the PLB, they needed to be better prepared with two forms of communication.

This incident highlights how difficult assistance can be if you have an emergency like severe weather. Even when help is on the way, adverse weather can delay rescue efforts.

It’s a timely reminder for people heading into remote areas to plan well and monitor weather closely – if the forecast looks bad, don’t go,” says Constable Fris.

It’s important to carry the appropriate emergency equipment such as a PLB and a satellite communication device. Mobile phones don’t always have service in remote areas.

Police encourage outdoor enthusiasts to leave their intentions with a trusted person, take extra food and clothes and always check weather conditions in advance.

More safety tips and relevant information can be found on the New Zealand Mountain Safety Council website.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/pack-peace-of-mind-plb-and-satellite-phone-is-the-key/