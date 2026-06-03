Animal Welfare – Another greyhound dead as industry prioritises racing until the bitter end – SAFE

Source: SAFE For Animals



SAFE says the death of a young greyhound on Friday, combined with plans to export dogs overseas for racing and new financial incentives for participants, shows the industry still hasn’t learned the lessons that led to the ban on greyhound racing in New Zealand.

Three-year-old Diamond Harriot was euthanised on Friday 29 May after suffering a fractured elbow during a race at Christchurch’s Addington Raceway. She had raced 58 times in her short life.

The death comes just days after revelations that Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) is facilitating a charter flight to Australia so greyhounds can continue racing and breeding overseas. The organisation has also increased prizemoney and introduced fuel payments for participants in the final weeks before the industry closes.

SAFE Campaign Manager Emma Brodie says the developments expose a disturbing set of priorities.

“New Zealanders expected the greyhound racing ban to mark the beginning of a responsible transition focused on the welfare of dogs.”

“Instead, we’re seeing efforts to continue racing beyond New Zealand’s borders and incentives designed to keep dogs on the track until the very end.”

“And while all of that is happening, another greyhound has lost her life.”

SAFE is particularly concerned that resources which could support the care, rehabilitation and rehoming of greyhounds are instead being directed towards sustaining racing activities during the industry’s final weeks.

“The priority should be ensuring every greyhound has a safe future after racing, but the industry appears determined to squeeze every last race out of the dogs still in its care.”

“If the industry’s final months were an opportunity to prove it had learned from its failures, it has squandered that opportunity.”

SAFE has written to Racing Minister Winston Peters seeking urgent clarification about the proposed export of greyhounds for continued racing and breeding and whether such activities are consistent with the purpose of the ban.

“When greyhound racing comes to an end, its legacy won’t be the prizemoney or the race wins.”

“It will be the dogs whose lives were cut short.”

“Diamond Harriot is one of them.”