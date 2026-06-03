Advocacy – Palestine Forum of New Zealand Calls for Withdrawal of Israeli Knesset-Linked Speaker from LIMMUD NZ

Source: Palestine Forum of New Zealand

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand is calling on LIMMUD NZ to withdraw the invitation extended to Noa Lavi, a speaker with direct ties to the Israeli Knesset, from its upcoming event in Wellington on June 13–14.

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand wishes to be unequivocal: this call has nothing to do with Jewish identity, culture, or learning. We fully respect and support spaces dedicated to Jewish community engagement and education. Our objection is specific and principled in the inclusion of a speaker affiliated with an active political institution of a state currently subject to international legal scrutiny and widespread condemnation for its actions in Gaza.

LIMMUD promotes itself as a cultural and educational platform. Hosting a speaker with direct Knesset connections contradicts that purpose and risks making the event a platform for political representation and state-affiliated advocacy whether intended or not.

At a moment when Palestinian lives and rights are at the centre of global conscience, the Palestine Forum of New Zealand calls on LIMMUD NZ to:

Remove Noa Lavi from the programme , given her political affiliations.

, given her political affiliations. Issue a public statement clarifying its policy on speakers connected to foreign political institutions.

clarifying its policy on speakers connected to foreign political institutions. Demonstrate genuine commitment to inclusivity by ensuring its events do not provide platforms for representatives of a state engaged in internationally condemned actions.

Silence or inaction will itself be a statement.

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand remains open to dialogue with LIMMUD NZ organisers.

Palestine Forum of New Zealand