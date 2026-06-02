Transport – SH2 Waioweka Gorge closure shows importance of road resilience investment

Source: Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand



ongoing closure of SH2 Waioweka Gorge highlights the importance of investing in road resilience projects. Road freight association Transporting New Zealand says that thehighlights the importance of investing in road resilience projects.

commitment of $400 million for state highway resilience projects in Budget 2026, aimed at helping keep critical transport routes open during and after severe weather events. The comments follow the Government’sof $400 million for state highway resilience projects in Budget 2026, aimed at helping keep critical transport routes open during and after severe weather events.

Transporting New Zealand estimates the closure of Waioweka Gorge costs freight operators and their customers more than $500,000 a week through additional travel distance, delays and disruption to supply chains.

The Budget funding package is expected to include resilience improvements for Waioweka Gorge, including slope stabilisation, rockfall protection, drainage upgrades and targeted works at critical sites through the corridor.

Transporting New Zealand Membership Manager Lindsay Calvi-Freeman says road closures come at a significant cost to local communities and businesses.

“As well as putting people in danger, road closures and extended detours associated with natural disasters come at a serious economic cost.”

“For example, Waioweka Gorge is a critical freight corridor, carrying large volumes of heavy vehicles and connecting businesses and communities across their regions.”

“When these regional roads are closed by severe weather, there are often few practical alternatives, particularly for freight operators working within delivery schedules and driver worktime requirements.”

“Members regularly raise concerns about the reliability of these corridors and the impact repeated closures have on freight movements and local businesses.”

“Transporting New Zealand has been advocating for major resilience works on vulnerable routes for years, so it was encouraging to see resilience funding included in the Budget.”

Transporting New Zealand is working with NZTA to help minimise disruption resulting from the ongoing SH2 Waioweka Gorge closure.

Transport resilience projects from Budget 2026

Final scopes and delivery timelines for individual transport resilience projects will be confirmed following further investigation, design and procurement work. Proposed works may be refined as projects progress.

North Island

– SH2 Waioweka Gorge resilience Likely to include slope stabilisation, rockfall protection, drainage improvements, and targeted works at critical sites through the gorge.

– SH3 Awakino Gorge resilience programme Expected to include slope stabilisation, improved drainage and culverts, small retaining walls, and works to reduce river erosion alongside the road corridor.

– SH26 Kirikiri Stream bridge replacement Replacement of the existing bridge with a higher, more resilient structure, alongside raising the highway approaches and upgrading the nearby SH26/SH25A intersection.

– SH25 corridor targeted resilience Resilience improvements at multiple high-risk sites around the Coromandel, likely including retaining works, drainage upgrades, slope stabilisation and road protection works.

South Island

– SH60 Tākaka Hill resilience Likely to include retaining wall upgrades, landslide monitoring, and improved stormwater and groundwater management at key risk sites.

– SH6 Cromwell to Frankton resilience Works across multiple sites including rock scaling and bolting, drainage improvements, retaining wall strengthening, localised widening, and reinforced road shoulders.

– SH6 Frankton to Kingston resilience Proactive slope stabilisation works including rock bolting, mesh protection, soil nailing, and targeted drainage improvements.

– SH6 Haast to Hāwea resilience Improvements across high-risk sites vulnerable to landslides, rockfall, river erosion, debris flows and road dropouts.

– SH94 Milford to Te Anau resilience Likely to include rockfall protection, slope stabilisation, rock armouring, and culvert and drainage improvements at key sites along the corridor.