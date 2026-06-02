Award-winning BYU Ballroom Dance Company to Perform in India, Showcasing World-Class Dance and Cultural Exchange

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Source: Media Outreach

NEW DELHI / BENGALURU, INDIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 June 2026 – Having recently won championships at Blackpool, Brigham Young University’s internationally acclaimed Ballroom Dance Company will bring its elegant and high-energy performances to India this June, with scheduled appearances in New Delhi on 4 June and 6 June 2026, and Bengaluru on 9 June 2026.

The award-winning dance company is one of the premier collegiate dance ensembles in the United States, renowned for its elite performance and vibrant stage presence. It has captivated audiences worldwide with its unique blend of standard ballroom and Latin dances, including the Waltz, Tango, Quickstep, Cha-cha and Samba.

BYU Ballroom Dance Company brings its elite performances to New Delhi and Bengaluru this June.

Audiences in India can look forward to an unforgettable evening of entertainment, featuring artistic moves with dazzling costumes. These appearances are part of the Company’s annual international tour, which seeks to foster cultural understanding and strengthen global friendships through the universal language of dance.

Last year, they had the privilege of performing for His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida in Thailand; Her Royal Highness Preah Reach Botrey Samdech Norodom Arunrasmy in Cambodia; as well as other dignitaries and professionals in Vietnam, demonstrating their role as cultural ambassadors on the global stage.

“We feel deeply honored for the opportunity to travel to India and experience its remarkable culture and traditions firsthand,” said Curt Holman, the artistic director of the Company. “Ballroom dance has a unique ability to transcend language and culture, and through movement and music. Our students look forward not only to sharing their artistry, but also to learning from the people of India.”

By special invitation from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, the 32 student dancers will, in addition to their performances, participate in cultural exchanges with local artists and engage in community service. These interactions reflect BYU’s broader commitment to education, cultural dialogue, and humanitarian outreach, creating meaningful connections beyond the stage. Interested individuals may now reserve complimentary tickets through Eventbrite, while availability lasts. Tickets for the New Delhi shows have already been fully reserved.

Bengaluru:

https://pam.byu.edu/performance-groups/ballroom-dance-company/

https://www.facebook.com/byuballroom

https://www.instagram.com/byuballroom/

https://www.youtube.com/@byuballroomdancecompany2994

Hashtag: #byuballroom

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.