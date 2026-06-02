Taupō photo comp winner lands a season licence

Post

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 02 June 2026

The image submitted by experienced trout angler Karl Sawyer shows him proudly holding a huge rainbow trout caught at Lake Otamangakau, within the Taupō Fishing District.

Karl has been fishing the Taupō area for 30 years and enjoys the challenges and opportunities the fishery provides.

“Every year is different, it’s never boring. This fish was the largest I’ve caught in over 20 years on Lake Otamangakau, and it was worth every bit of effort,” says Karl.

Department of Conservation Principal Ranger Fisheries Mark Venman was impressed with Karl’s photo during the judging.

“It’s a stunning fish, it’s really something special, and you can see the feeling straight away in Karl’s face.”

The trophy-focused photo will appear on the printed plastic wallet cards for the upcoming 2026/27 Taupō fishing season. Six other winning photographs will be used on the DOC website to illustrate different licence categories.

Trout fishing is a popular naturing activity across the Taupō area and contributes to individual wellbeing, connection to nature, exercise, and kai.

Mark says the photo competition reminds us of the variety of people who make up the angling community.

“Photos show people of all ages and experience levels, using a variety of fishing techniques, all unified by their enjoyment of the Taupō fishery.”

All winners will receive a Taupō season fishing licence for the 2026/27 fishing season, which begins 1 July 2026 and runs through to 30 June 2027.

For those who did not win the competition this year, the good news is Taupō fishing licence fees remain unchanged from last year.

Taupō fishing season licences for 2026/27 will go on sale on 24 June. All licences can be purchased online at www.doc.govt.nz/FishingLicence.

Details of fishing regulations covering the Taupō Fishing District can be found on the DOC website – Rules and regulations – what you need to know.

Background information

The Taupō Trout Fishery has a reputation for excellent fishing all year round, with wild rainbow and brown trout thriving in the area’s crystal-clear waters. The local and international popularity of the fishery contributes to the economic wellbeing of the Taupō region.

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/taupo-photo-comp-winner-lands-a-season-licence/