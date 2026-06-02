Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Clutha Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Robin Hutton:

Police investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle in Balclutha last month are appealing to the public for information.

On Sunday 17 May, around 2am, Police responded to Clyde Street, near Lanark Street, after reports that a large group was fighting and vehicles were doing burnouts.

It is reported that the altercation started on Clyde Street outside a community centre, where one of the vehicles – believed to have four occupants – has been driven intentionally towards groups of pedestrians, narrowly missing several people before ultimately striking a person on Lanark Street.

The victim sustained moderate injuries which required medical treatment.

Police have executed a number of search warrants in the Balclutha area and the vehicle involved has been seized. Police continue to follow positive lines of enquiry to identify the driver and occupants of the vehicle.

We would like to speak with anyone who may have been in the Clyde Street and Lanark Street areas on Sunday 17 May, between 1.40am and 2am, and witnessed the incident – or if you were driving through the area at the time, and have dashcam footage of the incident, please get in touch.

Information can be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, referencing file number: 260517/1225. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/appeal-for-information-following-vehicle-assault-balclutha/