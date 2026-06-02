Animal Welfare – VAWA releases world-first code of ethical conduct for virtual fencing

As global adoption of virtual fencing technology rapidly expands, VAWA publishes a landmark standard and calls for the industry to self-regulate.

Dunedin, New Zealand – Today, VAWA has released its Code of Ethical Conduct for Virtual Fencing Technology, a comprehensive framework addressing a significant animal welfare regulatory gap that exists across jurisdictions where virtual fencing technology (VFT) is in commercial use.

Virtual fencing uses GPS-enabled collars to manage animals without physical boundaries, delivering audio and vibration cues, and then electric shocks for non-compliance, to contain and move animals. Despite being applied to hundreds of thousands of animals worldwide, the development and use of VFT remains largely unregulated from an animal welfare perspective. The Code provides animal welfare Safeguarding Standards covering animal research, welfare and learning, application and training, and self-regulation. The Code is an interim solution aimed at protecting animal welfare given a pressing regulatory gap.

VAWA’s key recommendation is the establishment of a Virtual Fencing Manufacturers’ Association (VFMA) to drive meaningful industry self-regulation. Historically, a similar industry body was successfully involved in developing standards for electric fencing. The VFMA would develop best practice industry standards that set an acceptable baseline for existing manufacturers, and any newcomers to the market. A truncated, companion document, Critical Safeguarding Standards for the VFMA, has also been released as a proposed starting point for discussion amongst manufacturers via the VFMA.

Sarah Adams (general manager, Gallagher Animal Management) says, “We strongly support the development of clear, evidence-based standards and welcome initiatives that set a high bar for the industry. Ongoing collaboration, transparency and rigorous research will be critical to ensuring virtual fencing continues to deliver positive outcomes for animals, farmers and the environment. We look forward to working alongside researchers, regulators and industry to help shape best practice as this technology continues to develop.”

To generate social licence to operate, the Code also recommends establishing transparency requirements, including publication of how much and how often electricity is used, and how that is structured (that is, the details of what the industry calls the ‘pulse train’). “What we don’t want,” says Dr Helen Beattie, VAWA’s Managing Director, and co-author of the Code, “is for newcomers to start from below what we already know is the necessary baseline. That is not fair to animals. For example, unlike what has played out in recent history, all newcomers should have animal welfare expertise embedded in their development processes, and quality research to back their claims.”

VAWA consulted with SPCA, farmers, animal welfare scientists, and other experts in developing the Code, as well as manufacturers. While some manufacturers responded constructively and engaged with VAWA’s concerns, others dismissed the initiative – a response VAWA says underscores the urgent need for the independent standards the Code proposes. “Batting away an ethical code that serves the animals wearing the devices, risks kicking a larger animal welfare can down the road – once commercialised, it becomes much harder to address any issues. We have the chance to embed a protective code now, near the start – doing it right and doing it once.” Dr Beattie says.

Notably, the Code acknowledges that innovation is already responding to welfare concerns. Drover, a virtual fencing startup has designed an ear-tag system using electrical muscle stimulation. Because this approach targets muscles rather than electricity in a conventional shock sense, VAWA sees this as a promising direction for the industry.

Mandi McLeod, who co-authored the Code, is an animal welfare and farm management consultant with a special interest in cattle behaviour. She says, “Done well, virtual fencing presents opportunities and benefits, including enabling a deeper understanding of cattle behaviour. At the moment, it is not known whether VFT influences social hierarchies or nodes that support collective herd behaviour and long-term welfare. These aspects of their use should be explored, as animals’ mental health matters to their overall welfare.”