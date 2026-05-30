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Leak Detection + Legal Claims, End-to-End: Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre × HK Find Surveyor Launch Comprehensive Water-Seepage Dispute Service

May 30, 2026

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Leak Detection + Legal Claims, End-to-End: Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre × HK Find Surveyor Launch Comprehensive Water-Seepage Dispute Service

Source: Media Outreach

Professional seepage-inspection reports feed directly into civil claims, helping property owners recover repair costs

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 May 2026 – To address the persistent problem of building water seepage affecting Hong Kong property owners, HK Find Surveyor (香港搵公正行網) and Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre (香港民事索償中心) today announced a joint service that combines professional seepage detection with legal claims into a single, end-to-end process — helping affected owners move from identifying the source of a leak to recovering their losses with complete support.

The core difficulty of seepage disputes

Water seepage is a common problem in Hong Kong’s older and high-density housing, yet owners typically face three obstacles: difficulty proving the source of the seepage, responsible parties refusing to acknowledge or compensate, and a lack of sufficient evidence to bring a claim. Many cases reach a dead end simply because there is no professional inspection report.

How the end-to-end service works

  • Seepage detection (HK Find Surveyor) — Using methods such as infrared thermal imaging, moisture testing and water-pipe pressure testing, the source of the seepage and the responsible party are determined, and a credible written inspection report is issued.
  • Legal claims (Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre) — Using that inspection report as key evidence, owners are assisted in issuing a formal demand to the responsible party, negotiating, and where necessary pursuing repair costs and related losses through civil proceedings.

The key to the service: the seepage inspection report is precisely the core evidence required for a civil claim. By connecting the two stages, owners avoid shuttling between different organisations and can ensure a complete chain of evidence.

Representatives’ comments

A spokesperson for HK Find Surveyor said: “In many seepage cases, the dispute comes down to the difficulty of pinpointing the source. A rigorous, impartial inspection report provides a clear factual basis for everything that follows.”

A spokesperson for Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre added: “In the claims process, the quality of evidence often determines how the recovery progresses. A professional seepage report gives us a firmer basis to communicate with the responsible party when handling claims for seepage-related losses.”

(Note: This service provides legal consultation and claims assistance; the outcome of each case depends on its facts and evidence.)

Applicable situations

  • Seepage, mould or peeling on ceilings, walls or floors
  • Suspected seepage from an upstairs unit, external wall or common areas
  • The responsible party has been asked to act but has refused or delayed
  • A professional report is needed to support recovery of repair costs or losses

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.