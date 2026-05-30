Post

Source: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Senior Sergeant Debra Rasmussen:

Gisborne Police are praising the efforts of bystanders today, after their actions resulted in the swift arrest of a woman for robbery.

The incident unfolded outside a superette on Roebuck Road at around 10am, when a 65-year-old woman using a walking frame was putting change from her purchases in her purse.

As she was doing this, a woman approached the 65-year-old, threatened her, and allegedly stole money straight from her hand.

Fortunately, this was witnessed by the victim’s son, the superette owner, and another member of the public. They were able to follow the alleged offender to an address on Anzac Street, while on the phone to Police.

Officers arrived a short time later and arrested a 29-year-old woman for robbery. She will appear in Gisborne District Court on Tuesday 2 June.

The victim was shaken by the incident but otherwise unharmed.

Police would like to thank those involved in assisting the quick apprehension of the alleged offender in this incident. They did the right thing by immediately calling emergency services, while also taking safe steps to ensure officers could quickly locate the woman involved.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/30/gisborne-police-praise-bystanders-after-swift-robbery-arrest/