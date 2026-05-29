Vietnam’s Bridge to the Global Experience Economy

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Source: Media Outreach

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 May 2026 – As traditional Asian markets such as Singapore and Thailand approach saturation, Vietnam is accelerating its rise as a new destination for the Experience Economy, with the integrated ecosystem of the Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) emerging as a strategic bridge connecting Vietnam to the world.

Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) will become the definitive hub for international exhibitions and world-class outdoor mega-events in Vietnam.



The rapid growth of the Experience Economy is reshaping competition across the global MICE industry, spanning meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions. Against this backdrop, Vietnam is increasingly positioning itself as a new regional hub. At the center of this shift is the Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC), whose record-breaking scale and all-in-one ecosystem are redefining event infrastructure standards while creating new opportunities to bring Vietnamese culture onto the global stage.

The Rise of the Experience Economy

No longer viewed simply as entertainment, the event industry has become a major economic growth driver, a trend increasingly reflected in Vietnam’s market performance.

Speaking at the High-Level Conference connecting the Vietnam Exhibition, Event & Advertising Industry 2026 held at VEC on May 8, Jason Yan, Partner at M Square Capital, the investment fund behind the global EDM festival brand Ultra Worldwide, said Vietnam’s live entertainment market has surpassed USD 50 million in revenue. More than 700 large-scale events are now held annually, generating over USD 1 billion in economic impact from international visitors.

In 2025 alone, Vietnam hosted more than 800 music events of varying scales, while music copyright revenues grew by 200%. According to Yan, these figures indicate that Vietnam is entering a period of accelerated growth within the Experience Economy.

The momentum extends beyond live entertainment. Dr. Cấn Văn Lực, Chief Economist at BIDV, noted that Vietnam’s MICE market has reached approximately USD 6 billion, while the advertising industry has grown to USD 3.5 billion. With annual growth projected at around 12%, Vietnam is increasingly viewed as entering a “golden period” for experiential industries.

At the same time, the market itself is evolving. Consumers are no longer simply purchasing tickets to events, but seeking immersive and integrated experiences. Global brands, meanwhile, are looking beyond venues alone, prioritizing platforms capable of delivering meaningful “Return on Experience.”

VEC’s emerging role as a “strategic connector”

Capturing investment flows from the Experience Economy requires more than consumer demand alone. Large-scale infrastructure remains essential, and for many years, this was one of the limitations preventing Vietnam from hosting major international events. The emergence of VEC is increasingly changing that equation.

Located in Cổ Loa, Hanoi, VEC is a landmark development spanning 900,000 square meters, making it one of Southeast Asia’s largest exposition complexes. At the heart of the venue is the Kim Quy Exhibition Hall, a 13-hectare centerpiece designed with flexible operational capabilities capable of accommodating exhibitions and events welcoming millions of visitors.

The complex is complemented by the VinPalace conference and banquet system, parking facilities for up to 10,000 vehicles integrated with VinFast charging stations, and transportation links providing rapid access to central Hanoi. Together, these elements create a seamless experience ecosystem aligned with international standards.

Vingroup’s world-class organization and operational excellence have already been proven through legendary mega-events, most notably bringing G-Dragon’s “Übermensch” World Tour to Vietnam under the 8Wonder brand. Leveraging this proven expertise, VEC is designed to seamlessly execute the next generation of large-scale activations. Looking ahead, this operational blueprint will further expand across the Vingroup ecosystem, notably with the upcoming VEC Can Gio project in Ho Chi Minh City, the Blue Wave Theater—a 60,000-capacity venue set to become the largest in Southeast Asia.

Perspective view of the Blue Wave Theater—Southeast Asia’s largest theater, located within the Vietnam Exposition Center in Can Gio, Ho Chi Minh City (VEC Can Gio).



Building a nationwide all-in-one event ecosystem

Much of VEC’s all-in-one capability is tied directly to its integration within the broader Vingroup ecosystem. Events hosted at VEC can simultaneously leverage platforms including Vincom, Vinpearl, VinWonders, Vinhomes, and the green mobility network Green SM, which now operates across 34 provinces and four countries.

As a result, VEC is evolving beyond a standalone venue into a broader platform connecting commerce, tourism, entertainment, and culture within a unified experience ecosystem.

The broader infrastructure ecosystem also includes the 135,000-seat Hùng Vương Stadium and the 60,000-seat PVF Stadium, equipped with a retractable roof system capable of opening or closing within minutes.

While many traditional Asian venues, including Singapore National Stadium and Thailand’s Rajamangala Stadium, are increasingly facing constraints related to capacity and aging infrastructure, Vingroup’s next-generation venue network is positioning Vietnam as a more competitive player in the regional event market.

The growing presence of global MICE leaders in Vietnam is increasingly viewed as a reflection of both the market’s potential and VEC’s operational readiness.

Jason Yan described Vietnam as “a convergence point of limitless energy for the future of cultural industries,”emphasizing that realizing such potential requires operators capable of managing venues at massive scale. According to him, the ecosystem developed by Vingroup and VEC provides the operational confidence needed for Ultra Worldwide to expand major festival productions into Vietnam.

Geoff Dickinson, CEO of dmg events, shared a similar perspective, noting that decisions by global corporations and political leaders to choose a destination “are never accidental,” but rather the result of “deliberate” long-term strategies.

According to Dickinson, the emergence of VEC, combined with Vietnam’s broader development vision, is creating what he described as a “perfect storm” for international businesses seeking long-term opportunities in the market.

From that viewpoint, the launch ceremony for Vietnam’s Exhibition, Event and Advertising Ecosystem at VEC on May 8 marked more than a new partnership milestone between VEC and international partners. It also signaled a broader new phase for Vietnam’s cultural industries.

Supported by large-scale infrastructure, growing operational capabilities, and Vingroup’s integrated ecosystem, VEC is increasingly positioning itself as a strategic platform connecting Vietnam with the global Experience Economy while advancing its vision of “Bring Vietnam to the world and bring the world to Vietnam.”

Hashtag: #VEC

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.