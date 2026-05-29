Second pakake pup hit by vehicle

Post

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 29 May 2026

A five-month-old female pup was discovered on Hoopers Inlet Road, Dunedin, on 15 May, just a week after a male pup was found dead in the Catlins.

DOC Coastal Otago Biodiversity Ranger Moss Thompson says the pup was found in a ditch beside the road, and displayed signs of blunt force trauma.

“Given the location, the type of injury, and the presence of some car undercarriage on the road, we are confident this death was a result from a vehicle collision,” says Moss.

A five-month-old female pup was found dead on a coastal road, with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Image: DOC

“We implore everyone to drive carefully, and keep an eye out for pups – they can be especially hard to see in reduced light or at night.”

Hoopers Inlet is a well-known pakake hotspot, especially at this time of year when pakake use the location as a creche. To keep both pakake and motorists safer, the road is already heavily managed with temporary fencing, reduced speeds and signage indicating sea lions may be present.

However, we can’t control the movement of pakake and drivers should still expect to encounter them on the road at any time, Moss says.

The pup had been seen healthy just two days before the incident, alongside her mother, one of the oldest breeding females in the growing population.

“Otago is one of the only places where pakake are increasing in numbers, with the main populations in the New Zealand subantarctic facing serious declines. Everyone has a part to play in supporting this iconic taoka species’ return to the mainland. Keeping a cautious eye out when driving in coastal areas is something we can all do.”

Ōtākou Te Rūnaka o Ōtākou Chief Executive Nadia Wesley-Smith acknowledged with sadness the death of the pakake pup.

“We urge our community to take extra care around our coastline roads to protect these taoka.”

Moss Thompson says DOC is calling for anyone with any information to come forward.

“Understanding these incidents is very important for the management of the species, and the areas used by both humans and sea lions.

“Unfortunately, accidents happen. However, if you accidentally, or incidentally, harm a sea lion, or other marine mammal, you are legally required to report it to NZ Police or the Department of Conservation. Not reporting an accident, is an offence under the Marine Mammal Protection Act 1978.

“If you hit, or think you hit a sea lion, please report it as soon as possible by calling 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).”

Background

New Zealand sea lions are one of the rarest sea lion species in the world and are only found in New Zealand. Most of the population are found in the New Zealand subantarctic, at Campbell and Auckland islands, however there are emerging colonies on mainland New Zealand.

A population near Dunedin became the first mainland population to birth more than 35 pups – the minimum number to reach breeding colony status – earlier this year.

New Zealand sea lions have a conservation status of Nationally Endangered.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/second-pakake-pup-hit-by-vehicle/