Post

Source: Press Release Service

Headline: Sun Stream Saunas Expands Into Cold Therapy With Launch of Solace Ice Baths Across Australia and New Zealand

Leading home wellness brand completes its three-pillar offering with the addition of precision-engineered cold plunge technology.

The post Sun Stream Saunas Expands Into Cold Therapy With Launch of Solace Ice Baths Across Australia and New Zealand first appeared on PR.co.nz.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/sun-stream-saunas-expands-into-cold-therapy-with-launch-of-solace-ice-baths-across-australia-and-new-zealand/