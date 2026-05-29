Payment Options Japan Becomes Official Partner of Yokohama Football Club

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Source: Media Outreach

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 May 2026 – Payment Options K.K. and Yokohama Football Club (Yokohama FC) are pleased to announce the signing of a partnership agreement. Through this collaboration, Payment Options K.K. has become official partners of Yokohama FC for the Meiji Yasuda J.League 100 Year Vision League and the 2026/27 season.

Payment Options K.K. is an international financial technology company providing secure, reliable digital payment solutions designed to support merchants in an increasingly connected economy. With strong emphases on risk management, compliance, operational integrity, and customer experience, the company is committed to delivering trusted, accessible payment solutions tailored to business needs in Japan and across the region.

Through this partnership, Payment Options K.K. and Yokohama FC will work closely to explore opportunities in fintech and football, and support Yokohama FC’s continued innovation and growth both on and off the pitch.

“We are deeply honoured to be an official partner of Yokohama FC, and showcasing the unique spirit of Yokohama,” said Yuka Kawamukai, Country Manager, Japan. “This partnership reflects our shared values of commitment and growth, and we look forward to exploring meaningful collaboration opportunities while supporting Yokohama FC’s continued growth and success.”

“Even in difficult situations, Yokohama FC has always continued to carve its own path forward, and that spirit resonates deeply with Payment Options’ determination to forge its own path in the Japanese market,” said Daijiro Katahara, President of Yokohama FC. “Together with Payment Options, we hope to build a strong partnership where we can share the journey of our respective challenges, inspire each other, and grow together.”

Looking ahead, this collaboration will strengthen supportive relationships between financial technology and sport creating positive, meaningful impact within the respective communities.

Both parties have expressed mutual interest in exploring further opportunities and sustaining long-term value for fans, merchants, and communities in Japan and beyond. Payment Options K.K. and Yokohama FC look forward to an impactful and successful partnership throughout the 2026/2027 season.

https://www.paymentoptions.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/payment-options/

https://x.com/PO_JP_Official

https://www.facebook.com/people/Payment-Options-Japan/61560095467115/?mibextid=LQQJ4d

https://www.instagram.com/payment.options.jp/

Hashtag: #PaymentOptions

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.