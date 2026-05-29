Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Waikato Police are urging motorists to drive with care and patience as June 1 approaches – the traditional seasonal changeover for dairy farmers to move stock, staff and homes to other farms for the new season.

This can result in increased volumes of larger agricultural vehicles, trucks, and herd movements across rural roading networks in the region.

“This puts additional pressure on our regional rural roading network so we’re asking people to use more caution when travelling during this time,” says Waikato West Rural Support Officer Constable Collette Corley.

With increased movement of agricultural equipment and truck and trailers, there is also associated refuse and pastoral debris on the roads.

“We urge all road users to be conscious of this and the impact it can have on roading surfaces.”

Some advice to remember:

• Reduce speeds significantly when approaching farm vehicles, herds or wide loads.

• Maintain good following distances to ensure you have ample time to stop.

• Remove any distractions including cell phones and always drive sober and rested.

• Allow extra time as traffic may move slower due to increased traffic and agricultural vehicles on the roads.

• Be aware of extra agricultural debris that may impact on roading surfaces.

• Take care when passing or travelling along rural roads where there are large agricultural vehicles.

“We all have a responsibility when it comes to road safety so it’s important those moving herds, agricultural equipment and other vehicles across rural roads are aware of other road users and make every effort to travel safely across the network. We are asking all drivers please be understanding and patient.”

This includes having pilot vehicles and guides when moving herds, overload vehicles and be conscious of other road users and any debris.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/moooving-day-waikato-motorists-urged-to-drive-with-care/