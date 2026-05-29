More New Zealanders turning to Quitline for help to quit vaping

Source: Whakarongorau Aotearoa



Every day could be a smokefree day

World Smokefree Day might fall on 31 May – but for thousands of New Zealanders, every day is a chance to quit.

That’s the message from Whakarongorau Aotearoa, New Zealand’s national telehealth provider which runs Quitline.

Last year, Quitline supported close to 16,000 people across phone, text, online chat and web. The data shows a clear shift: more people are seeking support to quit vaping – including people who have never smoked.

10,900 e nrolments (66%) in Quit Smoking

in Quit Smoking 4,000 enrolments (25%) in Quit Vaping

in Quit Vaping 1,500 enrolments (9%) in Vape to Quit programmes

Demand for Quitline remains strong, with over 100 contacts every day. Importantly, the service is reaching communities most impacted by smoking harm:

– Māori make up 23% of enrolments (versus 17.8% of the population), reflecting strong engagement and the impact of Quitline’s culturally responsive support

“Quitting isn’t just about willpower – it’s about managing a habit,” says Quitline Advisor Dave Lowe. “And the reality is, you’re way more likely to succeed if you get support. Approximately a third of people who enrol in a Quit Smoking programme with Quitline, are smokefree at 4 weeks.”

Quitline provides free, non-judgemental support for people at every stage of their journey – whether they’re:

– ready to quit smoking

– using vaping to move away from tobacco

– or wanting to quit vaping altogether

“No judgement. No pressure. Just support that works,” says Dave Lowe.

For many, the motivation to quit comes back to one thing: whānau. Whether it’s for family, health, money or control – or all four – the decision to quit is deeply personal.

But staying quit takes more than motivation. Dave Lowe’s top advice? “Plan for your cravings before they hit.”

“Cravings come and go quickly, but they can feel intense in the moment. Having a plan – what you’ll do instead of smoking or vaping – makes all the difference.”

This World Smokefree Day, the message is simple: you don’t have to do it alone. You don’t have to do it today either. When you’re ready – text 4006, call 0800 778 778, or visit www.quit.org.nz to connect with Quitline.