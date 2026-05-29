AIMS Indonesia Officially Opens in Jakarta, Secures BAPPEBTI Licence

Source: Media Outreach

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – EQS Newswire – 29 May 2026 – AIMS officially launched AIMS Indonesia on 25May 2026, marking a major milestone in the company’s regional expansion and reinforcing its long-term commitment to Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

The Grand Opening celebrated a defining achievement for the company: securing the BAPPEBTI licence, the regulatory authorisation that formally permits AIMS to operate in Indonesia. With this approval, AIMS Indonesia is fully authorised to serve the Indonesian market with high standards of compliance, fund security, and institutional-grade trading infrastructure.

Held at the newly established AIMS Indonesia Office in central Jakarta, the event welcomed more than 300 guests, including industry leaders, strategic partners, clients, media representatives, and AIMS delegates from across the globe.

The evening featured a Lamborghini Huracán displayed beneath a custom-built LED tunnel, alongside an immersive brand showcase that reflected AIMS’ premium positioning and global ambitions.

A key highlight of the event was a corporate presentation tracing the growth of AIMS since its establishment in 2015, including landmark partnerships with Borussia Dortmund in 2022, the ASEAN Football Federation in 2023, Tottenham Hotspur in 2024, and Lamborghini in 2026.

“This is not merely an office opening — it is a declaration of our long-term commitment to Indonesia and to every trader who has placed their trust in us,” said Mr. Windy Alexandra, CEO of AIMS Indonesia. “Fund safety remains at the core of everything we do. Receiving our BAPPEBTI licence validates our approach and affirms that AIMS Indonesia is here to serve the market with integrity, transparency, and the highest standards of compliance.”

With a population exceeding 270 million, growing digital adoption, and rising interest in financial markets, Indonesia represents one of the region’s most important growth opportunities for AIMS.

The launch of AIMS Indonesia marks the beginning of a significant new chapter for the Group. Backed by a strong local leadership team, BAPPEBTI regulatory approval, and the global AIMS ecosystem, AIMS Indonesia is positioned to become a leading force in one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic financial markets.