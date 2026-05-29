Increased support for mothers and babies

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Source: New Zealand Government

Mothers and their babies will receive more support in the crucial days after birth, with increased maternity beds and more staff to support longer postnatal stays, Health Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Health Minister Casey Costello say.

“The first few days of a baby’s life help shape lifelong health, development, and wellbeing. When mothers are supported early, outcomes are better for babies, parents, and the wider health system,” Mr Brown says.

“But when maternity services are under pressure, mothers can sometimes feel rushed to return home before they are ready.

“We want mothers and babies to have the time, care, and support they need after childbirth, which is why Budget 2026 invests in the additional capacity and staffing needed to safely deliver longer postnatal stays.”

Budget 2026 provides $34.4 million over four years to increase maternity bed capacity and grow and support the workforce so mothers can stay in hospital or a primary maternity unit for up to three days after giving birth.

“We know this change must be properly supported to ensure maternity services can safely deliver longer stays. That is why this funding is focused on expanding maternity capacity and infrastructure, while supporting the workforce needed to deliver longer stays safely and sustainably.”

The funding supports implementation of the Three Day Postnatal Stay Amendment Bill, currently progressing through Parliament, which, once enacted, will establish a legal entitlement for mothers to access a minimum three-day postnatal stay following childbirth.

The Government agreed to adopt the Bill, originally introduced by National MP Catherine Wedd, in September 2025. Cabinet has since agreed to progress the necessary legislative changes alongside the rollout of Budget 2026 funding to expand capacity and support the workforce needed to deliver longer stays safely and sustainably.

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello says the changes respond directly to what women have been telling the health system for years and reflects a key commitment in the National – New Zealand First coalition agreement.

“The days immediately after birth are intense, emotional, and physically demanding,” Ms Costello says.

“Mothers are recovering from childbirth while learning to feed, settle, and care for a baby – often with very little sleep and a lot of uncertainty.

“Mothers shouldn’t feel rushed to leave hospital before they feel ready. Having time to recover, bond with their baby, and build confidence as a parent can make all the difference.

“We are focused on giving babies the best possible start in life and providing mothers with choice over how and where they receive support after giving birth. This funding will help maternity services expand capacity and support more staff so mothers and babies can receive the care and support they need during those first critical days.”

Mr Brown says the Government is committed to ensuring every mother and her baby receives the care and support they need right from the start.

“We are focused on building the future, and there is no more important investment than giving babies the best possible start in life and supporting mothers from day one,” Mr Brown says.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/increased-support-for-mothers-and-babies/