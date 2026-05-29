Acquisitions – Completion of TYCO New Zealand and Red Wolf Acquisitions

Source: Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (“Intelligent Monitoring”, “IMG” or “the Company”) (ASX: IMB)

COMPLETION OF BLUESKY HOLDCO ACQUISITION

On 11 December 2025, Intelligent Monitoring Group announced it had entered into a binding agreement to acquire all shares in BlueSky Holdco Limited from Johnson Control Luxembourg European Finance S.a.r.l, a subsidiary of Johnson Controls International plc (Acquisition). The Acquisition includes the purchase of Tyco NZ and Red Wolf Security, two of New Zealand’s leading fire protection service and high-end security providers. The Acquisition adds more than 300 staff and 12 branch locations to the Company’s portfolio, extending its footprint across New Zealand, now with more than 500 local staff.

IMG is pleased to advise that completion of the Acquisition will occur in New Zealand today. The purchase price is NZD45m plus customary adjustments for working capital and cash on hand, funded through the proceeds of an Acquisition Facility via the Company’s NAB banking arrangements, and cash flow.

MANAGING DIRECTOR COMMENTS

At the time, Managing Director Dennison Hambling commented:

“This acquisition represents a highly strategic opportunity for IMG to materially expand its commercial footprint and service capability across New Zealand through the acquisition of two established, market-leading service providers with strong recurring revenue profiles, long-standing customer relationships and exposure to critical infrastructure markets.

The transaction significantly enhances IMG’s scale and customer reach in New Zealand, while also providing a strong platform to support future organic growth initiatives, including the progressive expansion of IMG’s Video Guard and advanced video monitoring solutions into the commercial market.

Given the businesses’ historic alignment within the JCI ecosystem alongside ADT, IMG expects a low-risk integration process with minimal operational disruption. This acquisition is another significant, accretive step forward in building IMG into a serious industrial company with significant profitability, a strong balance sheet and material growth prospects across Australasia”.