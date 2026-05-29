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Source: New Zealand Government

Foreign Minister Winston Peters will visit Samoa this weekend for Samoa’s 64th Independence celebrations.

“We look forward to joining Samoa in commemorating this important event. We highly value New Zealand’s warm and close friendship with Samoa,” Mr Peters says.

While in Samoa, Mr Peters will attend official Independence Day events and meet with the Samoan Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister La’aulialemalietoa Polataivao Fosi Schmidt.

Mr Peters will also meet with the Prime Minister of Tonga, Lord Fakafanua, and the Ulu of Tokelau, Faipule Alapati Tavite, who are also attending the celebrations.

“We will take this opportunity to discuss the fuel crisis, New Zealand’s aid programme in Samoa, and regional security.”

Samoa’s annual Independence Day is on June 1 and is part of a three-day celebration.

Mr Peters departs for Samoa on Sunday 31 May, arriving back in New Zealand June 2.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/foreign-minister-to-visit-samoa/