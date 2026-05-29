Community groups get funding boost across Tāmaki Makaurau

Source: Auckland Council

Auckland Council grants are backing community-led projects across climate resilience, sport, events and environmental restoration

Funding will help communities get emergency-ready, build stronger local connections, support active lifestyles and protect Auckland’s natural environment

From kapa haka and waka ama to conservation projects and new sports facilities, the grants are empowering communities to lead positive change across Auckland

Auckland Council is putting communities front and centre with investment through grants into projects supporting everything from emergency preparedness to environmental restoration and youth events.

The latest round of council grant funding reflects the enormous role community organisations play in shaping the lives of Aucklanders.

Auckland Council’s Community Committee is responsible for approving regional funding grants and allocated these grants on 21 May.

Community Committee Chair, Councillor Julie Fairey says the breadth of projects funded shows the power of local communities to create meaningful change.

“Across Auckland we’re seeing communities step up with energy, creativity and commitment,” says Cr Fairey.

“These grants support the people really doing the mahi, whether that’s preparing neighbourhoods for emergencies, restoring local ecosystems, helping tamariki get active, or creating events that bring communities together.”

“The council’s role is to help unlock that potential. When we invest in communities, we invest in a stronger, more connected and resilient Auckland.”

The funding was approved through the Long-Term Plan process in 2024, aiming to strengthen Auckland communities by supporting arts and culture, events, sport and recreation, environmental protection, climate resilience and community initiatives that enable Tāmaki Makaurau to thrive.

Climate-ready communities take centre stage