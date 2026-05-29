Community groups get funding boost across Tāmaki Makaurau

Source: Auckland Council
- Auckland Council grants are backing community-led projects across climate resilience, sport, events and environmental restoration
- Funding will help communities get emergency-ready, build stronger local connections, support active lifestyles and protect Auckland’s natural environment
- From kapa haka and waka ama to conservation projects and new sports facilities, the grants are empowering communities to lead positive change across Auckland
Auckland Council is putting communities front and centre with investment through grants into projects supporting everything from emergency preparedness to environmental restoration and youth events.
The latest round of council grant funding reflects the enormous role community organisations play in shaping the lives of Aucklanders.
Auckland Council’s Community Committee is responsible for approving regional funding grants and allocated these grants on 21 May.
Community Committee Chair, Councillor Julie Fairey says the breadth of projects funded shows the power of local communities to create meaningful change.
“Across Auckland we’re seeing communities step up with energy, creativity and commitment,” says Cr Fairey.
“These grants support the people really doing the mahi, whether that’s preparing neighbourhoods for emergencies, restoring local ecosystems, helping tamariki get active, or creating events that bring communities together.”
“The council’s role is to help unlock that potential. When we invest in communities, we invest in a stronger, more connected and resilient Auckland.”
The funding was approved through the Long-Term Plan process in 2024, aiming to strengthen Auckland communities by supporting arts and culture, events, sport and recreation, environmental protection, climate resilience and community initiatives that enable Tāmaki Makaurau to thrive.
Climate-ready communities take centre stage
Leading the latest funding announcements is more than $1.7 million through Te Ara Urutau – Climate and Emergency Ready Fund.
More than 70 community organisations will receive support for projects focused on emergency readiness, climate adaptation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The funding comes as many Auckland communities continue to recover and prepare following recent severe weather events.
Projects include support for more than 33 Community Emergency Hubs and marae, tsunami resilience initiatives and locally led climate adaptation programmes designed to protect people, places and taonga from future climate impacts.
Successful projects reflect Auckland’s diversity, with initiatives led by iwi, Pacific organisations, ethnic communities, environmental groups and neighbourhood networks.
Round two of Te Ara Urutau – Climate and Emergency Ready Fund is expected to open in the next financial year.
Sport scores big wins
Netball courts in Lloyd Elsmore Park.
Eight sports organisations have received a major boost through the Sport and Recreation Facilities Investment Fund to help build and upgrade sporting infrastructure across Auckland. Projects range from waka ama facilities to multi-use indoor courts, including a significant indoor court development in Upper Harbour.
At the grassroots level, another $508,000 is being invested through the Sport and Recreation Regional Programme Grant.
That funding will support initiatives including sports programmes for disabled tamariki, water safety education and recreation opportunities aimed at getting more Aucklanders active, more often.
Cr Fairey says investing in sport is about much more than physical activity.
“Sport and recreation creates belonging, confidence and lifelong community connections,” she says.
“These programmes and facilities help ensure Aucklanders of all ages and abilities can participate and thrive.”
Events that celebrate Auckland
Te Ara Rama Matariki Light Trail in Glen Innes.
Regional events are also set to light up the city, with Auckland Council allocating $125,000 to support seven major events across the region.
Among the recipients are Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga regional secondary school kapa haka competition, Te Pou Theatre’s Whānau Day and the popular Te Ara Rama Matariki Light Trail in Glen Innes.
The funding will also support the 2026 Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals and youth-focused creative opportunities linked to New Zealand Fashion Week.
The events programme is designed to foster community connection, celebrate Auckland’s cultural diversity.
In the first round of allocations late last year $475,000 went to 23 organisations leaving a balance of $125,000 for distribution in this round.
Backing Auckland’s natural environment
Kōkako conservation projects receive development grant.
The natural environment will also benefit Environmental through the Regional Environment and Natural Heritage grants programme.
A total of $613,000 – comprising $456,724 in general rates funding plus a $156,276 top-up from the Natural Environment Targeted Rate – will support community-led conservation projects to protect native species, improve water quality, restore habitats and strengthen healthy ecosystems across Tāmaki Makaurau.
The grants support iwi, conservation organisations and community groups carrying out on-the-ground environmental work that contributes to Auckland’s long-term biodiversity and sustainability goals.
Read more on the full list of grant recipients across all programmes.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/community-groups-get-funding-boost-across-tmaki-makaurau/