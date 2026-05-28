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Source: Green Party

Today Nicola Willis delivered a third Budget in a row which prioritises the super-rich and powerful over Pasifika peoples, says the Green Party.

“This is a heartless Budget that continues to punish Pasifika peoples,” says Green Party Spokesperson for Pacific Peoples, Teanau Tuiono.

“At a time when Aotearoa has more kids in poverty, more people are homeless, and more people without work, it is Pasifika people who are suffering the most.

“The Ministry for Pacific Peoples, which the Coalition parties have used as a political football for years, is facing close to $3 million in funding cuts. That is close to $3 million in funding cuts to initiatives that directly relate to our Pasifika wellbeing.

“Pasifika initiatives and communities have again lost out to big money and big influence in Budget 2026.

“Where so much could be achieved, Nicola Willis has again seen it fit to turn away while delivering billions of dollars for the military, fossil fuel production, and landlords.

“The Green Party values the enormous economic, cultural, and social contributions of Pasifika communities to Aotearoa.

“Better decisions can be made for aiga, and for our taiao.

“Our lives can be affordable, our taiao can be healthy, politics can again be for ordinary New Zealanders. Kei ō tātou ringa ngā rawa kia puāwai: we have more than enough for all of us to thrive.

“We will continue to fight for Pasifika because, as Budget 2026 underlines, this Government lacks a heart for the needs of Pasifika communities,” says Teanau.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/pasifika-left-behind-by-budget-2026/