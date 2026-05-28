Budget 2026 – Primary care overlooked again in Budget 2026 – despite known results from investment in primary care – ProCare

Source: ProCare

Primary care has once again been left behind in Budget 2026, with limited clear, targeted investment to match the growing burden of disease through aging, the increasing complexity of patient care, and constrained access to secondary care.

While the Government has committed more than $33 billion to health overall, nearly half of that funding continues to be directed toward hospitals and specialist services, reinforcing a system that prioritises treating illness over preventing it.

ProCare says this approach risks entrenching pressure across the health system rather than relieving it.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “General practice is the front door of the health system – but it continues to be funded as if it’s an afterthought.

“Research has shown that for every dollar invested in primary care results in between $13 and $15 in savings in secondary care, so we question why primary care continues to be overlooked,” says Norwell.

“Without stronger investment in primary care, we will continue to see pressure build in emergency departments and hospital services. We simply cannot hospitalise our way out of this,” continues Norwell.

“We need a stronger focus on planned, proactive care that deliberately shifts services into primary and community settings, improving access, reducing waiting times, and keeping people well in their communities,” she points out.

Positive step for community services card holders

Budget 26 announced an increase of $800,000 additional funding for Community Services Card holders and people aged 65 and over, who are exempt from the Budget 2024 savings initiative to reintroduce the $5 prescription co-payment for those aged 14 years and over.

ProCare acknowledges this as a step in the right direction, particularly initiatives aimed at improving access through community-based care.

“This is a positive step for equity in primary care. Removing cost barriers for those who need support most helps ensure people can access the medicines they rely on, without financial pressure,” says Norwell.

“Maintaining these exemptions will help improve access to pharmaceuticals, particularly for older people and those on lower incomes, and supports better health outcomes by enabling people to manage conditions early and consistently,” points out Norwell.

Demand rising, workforce stretched

General practice continues to face increasing patient complexity, workforce shortages, financial pressure on practices, and growing unmet need across communities. Without targeted investment, access will continue to deteriorate.

“New Zealand needs a long-term health strategy that recognises growing demand and backs primary care as the foundation of the system; supported by smart investment in workforce, digital tools, and reduced administrative burden,” points out Norwell.

“At the same time, we must shift care closer to home through better planned, community-based services and a more streamlined system, improving access, reducing pressure on hospitals, and delivering better value for patients and taxpayers,” concludes Norwell.

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