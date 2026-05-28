Budget 2026 – Budget misses opportunity to respond to growing mental health need – Mental Health Commission

Source: Te Hiringa Mahara – Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission



Te Hiringa Mahara – Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission is disappointed to see no new explicit investment into mental health and addiction services in today’s budget.

Of particular concern is the lack of funding for specialist services, where too many people are already waiting far too long to get the help they need.

“At a time when mental health is the leading health concern for New Zealanders, this response does not match the scale of the need experienced across the country every day,” says Te Hiringa Mahara Chief Executive, Karen Orsborn.

Ipsos New Zealand health report, released this month, 61% of New Zealanders say mental health is the biggest health issue facing the country. This Budget does little to ease those concerns. “According to the recentNew Zealand health report, released this month, 61% of New Zealanders say mental health is the biggest health issue facing the country. This Budget does little to ease those concerns.

“A cornerstone of a well-functioning mental health system is making sure support is available long before people reach crisis. We are not seeing enough investment in this, which means people are missing out on vital care.

“It’s critical that when people reach out for help, they have someone to call, someone to respond and somewhere safe and welcoming to go, when and where they need it.

“The current system doesn’t always work well for Māori, young people or those living rurally in particular. This is unlikely to change without investment.

“Last November we welcomed the additional funding announced by Minister Doocey for expansion of crisis cafes, crisis assessment teams and peer-led acute alternatives. This was a step in the right direction, and further investment will enable the much needed expansion of options for people seeking support.

“This budget won’t take us any closer to having a cohesive national approach to crisis support. No matter where you live, you should have a range of support options to choose from.

“We are pleased to see the investment into reducing online harms for young people announced today and acknowledge what it will achieve. We hope this investment reflects youth-led solutions, investment in education and a strong rigorous regulation on platforms and content.

“The longer we put off expanding the range of support in the face of growing rates of psychological distress, the worse it will be for people seeking help,” says Ms Orsborn.