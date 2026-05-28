Post

Source: New Zealand Police

A motorcyclist snapped speeding before failing to stop for Police is now facing more breakdowns than one following an early morning ride.

Just before 3am the Police Eagle helicopter was in Te Atatū for an unrelated job when the crew spotted a rider travelling at nearly double the posted speed along Te Atatū Road.

Waitematā West Area Prevention Manager, Acting Inspector Nick Salter, says officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however it allegedly fled.

“Eagle has followed the bike as it travelled at speed for a few minutes, however it appears the motorbike has then broken down at which point the rider has attempted to flee on foot.”

Acting Inspector Salter says the rider was swiftly taken into custody with the assistance of a Police dog.

“A 24-year-old man will now be charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop and his bike has been impounded.

“This was great work from all Police staff to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/breakdown-lands-offender-in-police-hands/