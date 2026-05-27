The Naka Island, Phuket Unveils a Renewed Luxury Escape with Enhanced Private Pool Villas, Dining, Wellness, and MICHELIN One Key Recognition

Source: Media Outreach

PHUKET, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 May 2026 – The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket, the five-star sanctuary nestled on a secluded island in the Andaman Sea, has unveiled a series of transformative enhancements that promise to elevate the guest experience. With a renewed focus on luxury, relaxation, and rejuvenation, these upgrades will allow guests to fully immerse in the island’s natural beauty while enjoying unparalleled comfort and world-class service.

The signature Beachside Infinity Pool now unveiled after a transformational renovation. Set against the mesmerizing backdrop of the turquoise sea, this stunning pool has become the resort’s centerpiece —a true icon of luxury and leisure. Guests can bask in the mirror-like waters, which reflect the ever-changing rhythms of the day, from the golden hues of sunrise to the vibrant oranges and reds of sunset. The pool’s shape, inspired by Naka Yai Island and the resort’s logo, invites guests to both swim and soak in the tranquil beachside atmosphere. A chic new deck with cozy cabanas provides the perfect spot to relax in comfort and style.

For those seeking more privacy, the resort’s newly-upgraded Villas offer an elevated experience. Set amid lush gardens or perched on the shores of the Andaman, these private sanctuaries have been enhanced with contemporary interiors, bespoke furnishings, and thoughtful touches that capture the essence of the island. Whether enjoying a serene morning dip or a tranquil evening swim, every moment in these villas is designed to make a lasting impression. The fully air-conditioned, spa-inspired bathrooms have also been reimagined to exude even more indulgence and luxury.

For moments of pure tranquility, Spa Naka by HARNN has been enhanced and expanded with two additional treatment rooms (increasing from six to eight). Wellness seekers can step into a lush, natural oasis with replenished tropical gardens, pathways, and relaxation areas to create a more soothing ambiance, harmoniously connected with the environment and the rhythm of the ocean.

In addition, the resort’s Multi-Purpose Sala has been thoughtfully refreshed to provide enhanced comfort and versatility for guests and groups. Now featuring air-conditioning and a state-of-the-art LED screen, the venue offers an elevated indoor setting for meetings, private activities, workshops, and special occasions. This adaptable space creates a seamless backdrop for intimate gatherings, curated events, and meaningful celebrations, all within the tranquil serenity of the island.

The Naka Island, Phuket, is also set to delight guests with a reimagined culinary experience at its three refreshed restaurants and a chic sunset bar. At Aiyara, the resort’s signature dining destination, guests can savor authentic Thai cuisine. The restaurant’s revitalized design, inspired by the Thai elephant, evokes the spirit of the kingdom’s rich cultural heritage. Here, talented chefs curate dishes using the freshest ingredients from Phuket’s farms and fishing villages, telling a story of Thailand’s coastal traditions with every bite.

At Veranda, the all-day restaurant with sweeping ocean views, guests can indulge in a refined international menu. Influenced by the natural beauty of coral reefs, the design incorporates reclaimed driftwood, rattan, and pottery to celebrate the connection between sea and earth. Whether dining indoors or on the idyllic outdoor terrace, Veranda offers an elegant atmosphere for every occasion., Rum Chapel highlights the flavors of the Mediterranean with a focus on fresh, local seafood and premium imported ingredients like olive oil, burrata, and Italian wines, Rum Chapel’s culinary offerings are both cosmopolitan and comforting.

For the perfect end to the day, guests can unwind at Zbar, the newly reimagined social venue perched on the tip of the island. With its extended open-air terrace overlooking Phang Nga Bay, Zbar offers an exceptional space for relaxation and socializing. As the sun sets, the “Sunset Ceremony” invites guests to light a candle and make a wish, marking a special connection with the island’s coastal heritage. After dark, the venue transforms into an intimate setting for light, Japanese-inspired plates and cocktails.

As the only resort on Naka Yai Island, a glittering gem in the Andaman Sea, The Naka Island, Phuket offers an unparalleled blend of serenity and adventure. With 90 stylish rooms, suites, and pool villas, world-class wellness offerings, dining excellence, curated activities, and island-hopping excursions, this secluded oasis is the ultimate destination for all types of island vacations—from solo retreats and family getaways to romantic escapes, destination weddings, and dreamy honeymoons.

To learn more about The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket, please call +66 (0) 76 371 400, email naka.reservations@luxurycollection.com, or connect with us via these channels:

Website: www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pyxlc-the-naka-island-a-luxury-collection-resort-and-spa-phuket/overview

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thenakaisland

Instagram: www.instagram.com/nakaislandphuket

Line Official: lin.ee/6wOs1Rw

Hashtag: #TheLuxuryCollection #NakaIsland #Phuket

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